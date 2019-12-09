

The mother of one of two motorcyclists killed in a collision with a logging truck has paid tribute to the "intense love" the pair had for life and nature.

Mere Paranihi and Nathan Olson died after the crash on the intersection of State Highway 5, the Napier-Taupo Rd, and Rukumoana Rd, near Te Pohue, on Friday morning.

The truck driver, a man in his 60s, was burned in the attempt to save them. He was discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital later on Friday.

Cheryl Paranihi, the mother of Mere Paranihi, wrote on Facebook that she was organising a farewell celebration of their lives at Te Awanga beach, giving a "chance to collect every sweet memory of them and help each other create a pathway to healing and filling the gap their absence has made in all our lives".

"Te Awanga is a beautiful part of the Bay and because Nathan and Mere shared an intense love of life, nature, animals and good friends, it is fitting that we spend the day together on a coastline seeing the sunset and sunrise together in a place that reflects their love."

Cheryl wrote on Facebook that she had appreciated the love and support and care and generosity of friends and family since the crash.

"It is so comforting to know that Nathan and Mere are so loved."

Friends of Mere Paranihi also shared their tributes to her on Facebook, describing her as "beautiful".

"I'm absolutely devastated to hear the horrible news," a friend said.

"My heart feels so heavy. I actually can't say enough just I love you so much."

Another friend added: "I don't know what to say. We've lost a wonderfully wild soul. Thank you for the confidence and light you gave me and all of us."

Nathan Olson was remembered as "an amazing man and friend".

"You burned bright my brother, we always knew you would. Rest in peace, bit of my heart goes with you. Till we meet again dear heart - it is what it is."

Police want to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between 5.30am and 6am on Friday, especially anyone who saw the motorcycle before the crash.

Anyone still with information please contact police on 06 831 0700, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.