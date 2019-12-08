An Invercagill resident says she is scared to let her children walk to the shops after a homicide investigation was launched on her street yesterday evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said the body of a man was located at a property on Oreti St about 8.40pm.

A woman who has lived in the area for about three years said she had felt ''pretty'' safe in the area up until now.

"We usually take the kids bikes up and down the street and teach them how to ride them.''

On Saturday, she let her 11-year-old fetch supplies from the local shop for the first time.

"I had to tell her this morning she won't be doing that again, not until we know what's going on.''

She hoped the death was an isolated incident and would not put residents of the street in danger.

Cordons were put in place overnight and enquiries were under way, Det Snr Sgt Harvey said.

The property remained cordoned off this morning and two police cars were at the scene as well as an officer standing guard.