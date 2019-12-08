Another person has died on our roads after a crash in the Tararua District early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Saddle Rd, in Woodville, about 2am after reports that a car had gone off the road and into a ditch.

The crash happened between Oxford Rd and Morgan Rd, police said.

"One person was found deceased at the scene."

Advertisement

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The road was closed earlier this morning as crews worked at the site. It has since been reopened.

Saddle Rd - between Woodville and Ashhurst - was closed until about 6.50am, according to an alert issued by the NZ Transport Agency.

Motorists were diverted via the Pahiatua Track for some time.

It follows a horror few days on our roads with 12 people dying in crashes between Friday and Sunday, including four members of a visiting Malaysian family in Kaikoura and a child who was hit by a car in Waikato Saturday afternoon.

Waikato police said they were still investigating the cause of the child's death but confirmed it involved a vehicle on a Hams Rd property in Ohaupo just before 3pm.

Six people died after crashes in Kaikoura and Hastings. Another five were killed in Morrinsville, South Auckland, Whakatane and Rotorua.

READ MORE:

• Fatal crash: Two people dead after car hits train near Morrinsville

• The father of two girls involved in fatal car crash warns teenagers not to speed

• Three crashes, three dead - a fatal night on New Zealand's roads

• Malaysian family travelling to Christchurch mosque targeted in March terrorist attacks believed to be victims of triple fatal crash north of Kaikoura

HASTINGS:

About 5.50am on Friday there was a crash between a motorcycle and a logging truck on State Highway 5 at Te Pohue.

Advertisement

One person died at the scene and a second person died from injuries on Saturday evening.

Hastings Police want to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between 5.30am and 6am on Saturday, especially anyone who saw the motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call (06) 831 0700.

WAIKATO:

Two people died in a car after it was struck by a train at the intersection of Piako Rd and State Highway 26 at 4.10am Saturday.

KAIKOURA:

Four people who died in Kaikoura are believed to be tourists from Malaysia travelling to one of the mosques involved in the Christchurch shooting where 51 people were shot dead in March.

Their vehicle and a truck collided on State Highway 1 about 3.15pm on Friday, closing the road for several hours. Two children were also critically injured.

Malaysia's New Straits Times has reported a family medicine specialist and her husband were among the family members who died.

It's understood the couple were travelling with their three children, one of whom also died straight away. The other two were taken to hospital but one eldest died on Sunday afternoon after life support was turned off.

Relatives of the family arrived in New Zealand yesterday and it's understood they want their loved ones to be buried in Christchurch as soon as possible, as per their religion.

A brother of one of the victims said the family had flown to New Zealand on December 2.

Tasman road policing team leader Grant Andrews said the Kaikoura crash was a "horrendous tragedy" for all involved.

Kiwi Concrete director Jonny Francis said the truck involved in the crash was a road metal truck from its Kaikōura branch.

SOUTH AUCKLAND:

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in South Auckland on Saturday. The crash happened on Hospital Rd, Mangere about 12.30am.

WHAKATANE:

A person died on Wainui Rd near Whakatane at 5.15am Sunday after their vehicle rolled.

REPOROA:

A motorcyclist died on Broadlands Rd, Reporoa, near Rotorua, after a crash about 1.30pm yesterday.

OHAUPO:

A child was killed after being hit by a car just before 3pm in a driveway on Hams Rd.