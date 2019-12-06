Police have very serious concerns for the safety of 41-year-old West Coast woman Barbara Ann Quinn after she was reported missing yesterday evening.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment further about the nature of the concerns saying: "It is an operational matter."

Quinn is described as 163cm tall and of medium build.

Her vehicle — a white Mazda Axella hatchback, registration KYC486 — is also missing.

Police are urgently appealing for sightings of Quinn.

• Police have serious concerns for Barbara's safety and urge anyone with information to call police immediately on 111.