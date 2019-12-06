One person is critically injured after a car crash in South Auckland.

The crash - about midnight Saturday - came after police arrived at a "congregation" of "car enthusiasts" in Clevedon.

Police "identified a vehicle that had sustained loss of traction", a spokeswoman said.

That vehicle then left the area, she said.

Advertisement

"A short time after, police followed in the direction the vehicle [left in], however no pursuit was initiated.

"The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Monument Road and Tourist Road in Clevedon at around midnight," she said.

One person was critically injured and was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital where they remain.

Two others had minor injuries.

More to come