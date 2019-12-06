A mysterious object in the sky on Friday evening had many North Islanders questioning whether they've spotted a UFO.

One Napier resident told the Herald her husband was out fishing with his friends when he spotted the wired light before it quickly vanished.

Dozens of people, including those posting on a Whangamata community Facebook page, were convinced it was a UFO.

"Definitely a UFO," one person commented.

Turns out it was Rocket Lab launching its 10th Electron rocket from Mahia Peninsula shortly before 9.20pm.

The mission - named Running Out Of Fingers - had seven satellites for commercial "ride-share" customers on board.

What a way to close out another year of Electron launches. A perfect mission + successful guided re-entry of stage 1 as we work towards reusable rockets. Congrats to @SpaceflightInc, @ALE_StarAle & @AlbaOrbital - we hope your satellites are enjoying their new home on orbit.🚀 pic.twitter.com/bnjCXrQZlS — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) December 6, 2019

Rocket Lab CEO and founder Peter Beck said it was a "significant milestone" given its 100 per cent success rate at getting 47 satellites into space on its "ride-share" missions.

"Not only is this 10th mission a significant milestone launch for us, but our first guided stage re-entry was a complete success.

Rocket Lab launches milestone tenth mission. Photo / Supplied

"The stage made it through the harsh re-entry environment intact, which is an outstanding result for a first test of our recovery systems.

"It's a huge testament to the relentless drive and commitment of our team that we've reached 10 flights in just our second year of commercial launches," Beck said.

Rocket Lab's next mission will take place within the first weeks of 2020.