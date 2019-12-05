

The owner of a Hawke's Bay horse trekking company has been left feeling "disgusted" after a man exposed himself to her and a young rider on Ocean Beach.

Samantha, who did not want her last name used, said she was shocked when she spotted a "naked man doing some bad things to himself" while she was on a horse a trek on the northern end of the beach on Tuesday afternoon.

"It wasn't just somebody sunbathing, it was very clear what he was doing and purposefully towards us.

Samantha and the 15-year-old rode down to the south end of the beach to escape the man, only to find him there again doing exactly the same thing, she said

"He had tucked himself away in the dunes, so people could only see him when they walked past but he could see everyone.

"That was the final straw for me so I rang 111."

A police spokesperson said police received a report around 2.35 of a person exposing themselves on Ocean Beach.

Police said they did not attend the scene but were working to identify the man.

Samantha, who took a picture of the man that Hawke's Bay Today has decided not to publish, said she was concerned for other beachgoers.

She and urged beachgoers to report similar behaviour to police.