Rain continues to fall in Wanaka resulting in the closure of some lakefront shops and streets in the town as lake levels continue to rise.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said this morning it had decided to close a section of Ardmore St, in Wanaka, between McDougall St and Lakeside Rd.

Vehicles have been driving through flood water on the street causing "wave action" which can result in damage to properties in the area, it said.

A 30kmh speed limit has been implemented to cover the whole Wanaka CBD.

A reporter in Wanaka said rain is still falling and there are still a few tourists about the town although fewer than was usual at this time of year.

The Mount Aspiring Rd closure has now been extended and is now closed from Roys Peak, the QLDC said.

The closure will be in place until lake levels drop however emergency access was still available.

The MetService has forecast scattered rain today and tomorrow for the township. However, it has issued a severe weather warning for the headwaters of Otago rivers and lakes, with thunderstorms and long periods of heavy rain expected over the next two days.

With lake levels continuing to rise today and in the coming days, Queenstown Lakes District Council announced it would deliver another thousand sandbags to the Wanaka central business area this morning and was also considering similar measures for the Queenstown CBD, Glenorchy and Kingston.

Yesterday, emergency management officer Trevor Andrews met owners and employees of the 150 shops and businesses situated in the two flood-prone blocks between Ardmore and Dunmore Sts.

He said all indications were Lake Wanaka would reach a peak of 280.5m by tomorrow.

This would be above the January 2013 peak of 279.4m, but well short of the November 1999 peak of 281.3m.

State Highway closures

West Coast

• SH6 Haast to Makarora (Haast Pass) - ROAD CLOSED - Fallen Tree/s Across Highway - Fallen trees, surface flooding and slips along the highway. The road is expected to REOPEN at 10 am.

• SH6 Fox Glacier to Haast - Surface Water - Due to surface water motorists are advised to slow down.

Otago

• UPDATE: SH87 Kyeburn to Outram - Strong Winds - RESOLVED: The road is now clear.

Southland

• There are no current impacts.