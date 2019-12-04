A homicide inquiry's been launched after the death of a man following a fight in a Lower Hutt carpark.

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the fight on Tuesday, but has since died.

Police said it appeared the man fell and hit his head during the fight, then suffered from a medical event like a seizure.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today on serious assault charges.

Further charges are likely.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears said they are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with Police.

"We also want to thank members of the public who intervened and assisted the victim"

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 and quote file 191203/2503.