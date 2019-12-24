A New Zealand farmer's creative way to herd a sheep from a paddock was labelled one of the most "Kiwi as" acts of all time last year, and we're bringing it back to spread some joy this Christmas.

Josh Jackson was trying to round up one particular sheep on his Taupō farm when he decided to take a slightly different approach.

Not wanting his dogs to scare or trample on the sheep, he decided to let his woolly friend ride shotgun, putting him in the passenger seat of his Polaris Ranger.

"I had the dogs on the back and I didn't want to be too rough with the sheep and tie it up or have the dogs stand on him," Jackson told the Herald in 2018.

"So I thought, oh well, I'll try stick him in the front seat and see how that goes.

"I put the seat belt on him and it held him in there quite well and he didn't kick or anything. He seemed quite happy so I just went with it."

Jackson's image, which was taken in 2016, re emerged after entering a Polaris Ranger competition to win a brand new Ranger XP 1000 HD EPS LE valued at more than $33,000 last year.

When you're too tired to change paddocks so you hitch a ride with old mate Josh Jackson. Photo / Josh Jackson

The photo put a smile on many Kiwis' faces, with some poking fun at the iconic moment.

"You drive, no ewe drive!" one person joked.

Another wrote: "Dogs herding sheep in New Zealand, the easy way."

One fan declared "Life is good in New Zealand. Hard case!"

Jackson, who now lives in Whangarei, has been a farmer for eight years and admits it's not the first time he's given one of his hitch-hiking farm animals a ride.

He told the Herald sometimes you just have to "do what you need to do" to get the job done and keep it fun.

"I've done it a couple of other times following, a couple of times in the Honda. You got to make your job as fun as possible I suppose, and the sheep didn't seem to mind."

The Polaris competition was created to celebrate 20 years of Polaris Ranger and 1 million Rangers sold, according to the company.

"Polaris created the modern Side X Side style of utility vehicle so it's a significant milestone we are rightly proud of," a spokesperson said.