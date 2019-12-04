On the podcast this week –

Commentary on housing, debt, working mothers, globalisation, banking and the connection between them all.

I talk with social commentator Lindsay Mitchell. We start with the controversial topic of voting for prisoners, but there is much more.

And of course feedback with Mrs Producer.

