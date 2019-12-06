For wee Luke Drummond and his family, every Christmas matters.

The 3-year-old Southland boy wasn't expected to survive birth.

Then he wasn't expected to survive his first weeks of life.

And then he wasn't expected to survive a "last chance" open heart surgery aged 8 weeks.

But he survived it all, and now the little farm kid who loves tractors and trains is preparing to celebrate his fourth Christmas.

He'll be surrounded by family, just as he was last year, when the circumstances were very different.

On December 18 last year Luke underwent his fourth open heart surgery at Starship children's hospital, part of ongoing medical care he needs since he was born with a heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia and MAPCAs, which restricts the amount of oxygenated blood getting around his body.

Luke Drummond, then 2, and his mum Hannah Drummond in Starship Hospital after the tot's fourth open heart surgery in December last year. Photo / Supplied

His parents, Hannah and Craig Drummond, who run a 1400ha sheep and beef farm at Five Rivers, halfway between Invercargill and Queenstown, weren't sure how they'd keep last Christmas special for both Luke and their older daughter Briar, 6, when the family were so far from home.

"We knew we were going to be at Ronald McDonald House in Auckland as leaving the hospital grounds just wasn't a possibility for Luke," Hannah said.

"But given what was happening, all we wanted was to be able to spend the day as a family, because nothing else mattered if we were together."

Siblings Briar Drummond, then 5, and Luke Drummond, then 2, pictured at Starship Hospital a few days after Luke's open heart surgery in December last year. Photo / Supplied

They thought that might be in a sterile hospital room, but they were wrong.

At Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation and support to families when their child is in a hospital away from home, the family woke to Santa sacks full of presents at the door and were able to have Christmas lunch as a family.

"We sat out on the balcony and had a laugh and enjoyed a meal like we would if we were at home … my daughter still says, 'Can we go back to Ronald McDonald House for Christmas this year?'."

Farm kids Briar Drummond, 6, and Luke Drummond, 3, on the family's Five Rivers, Southland, property. Photo / Supplied

The family will be celebrating at home this year, but Drummond encouraged people to support Ronald McDonald House's Christmas campaign - $20 can buy a present for a child, $35 can allow a family to share a Christmas meal and $140 can provide a night's free accommodation for families close to their child's hospital this Christmas.

Almost 150 families are expected to stay in Ronald McDonald houses between Christmas and New Year, among 4300 families given free accommodation and support each year.

"You're kind of in another land, you're not really thinking right when your kid's in hospital, and to be able to turn up and not think about anything, to just be able to relax and have a bit of fun, and a laugh with other families takes all that stress away."

Meanwhile, Luke, a year older and wiser about all things Christmas-related, is a little unsure of Santa but fascinated by the newly decorated tree at home.

Drummond thought her "full of life" little boy would probably attempt to climb it before the season's out.

Christmas is always special for the Drummond family, from left, Luke, 3, mum Hannah, Briar, 6, and dad Craig. Photo / Supplied

Christmas would be special this year - but every day together is special for the family once told to take baby Luke home and "just enjoy the time you have with him".

"He's a bit of a pioneer [patient] because the advance of science has allowed his condition to be treated. Probably even five or 10 years ago he wouldn't have survived.

"He'll need [ongoing] regular surgeries. We've never been promised a future with Luke, because a lot of kids with his condition don't make it. We just take it step by step."