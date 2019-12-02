Another day and with it comes more deaths and a death toll that keeps climbing.

Two more children have died in the measles epidemic in Samoa in the last 24 hours - taking the death toll up to 55 deaths.

The latest deaths are two children aged between 1 and 4 years old.

READ MORE:

• Samoa measles epidemic: Three children in one family killed

• Samoa measles: 'The children are deteriorating in front of our eyes'

• Measles outbreak: Christmas gatherings cancelled in Samoa, children stay home

• Samoa Govt to shut down this week for measles vaccination campaign

Advertisement

That age bracket has the most number of deaths, with a staggering 27 children lost to measles - the size of a classroom.

A total of 15 children aged between 6 to 11 months old have died in the epidemic, while the youngest victims are eight children aged five months or under.

All but one person, in their 30s, are children or teenagers.

- more to come -