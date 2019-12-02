Person trapped in machinery at Auckland's Gibbs Farm

A person is in a critical condition after getting trapped in machinery at a popular Auckland sculpture park.

A Northern Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire crews were helping St John staff attend to the injured person, in what he described as a "serious accident".

The spokesman said crews had been called to Gibbs Farm Sculpture Park in Kaipara, north of Auckland, about 9.30am today.

While the person was initially trapped, they had since been freed, suffering some "serious injuries".

At 10.45am, a St John spokeswoman said the person is in a critical condition and the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was now transporting the person to Auckland City Hospital.

The person remained in a critical condition.

One first response unit and one ambulance initially responded to the incident.

Police are also in attendance and confirmed WorkSafe had been advised.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said they had been notified of an incident at a farm in Makarau this morning.

"At this stage we are making initial inquiries to establish details of the incident and what our next steps will be."

The sculpture park is on SH16 between Wellsford and West Auckland and is quickly identified by the big, bold and unusual creations dotted along the hills.

It contains the biggest collection of large outdoor sculptures in New Zealand.

Owner Alan Gibbs bought the property in 1991 to escape the English winter and over the past 25 years has transformed the 400 hectares into a picturesque oasis.

Wife and philanthropist Dame Jenny Gibbs is a well known New Zealand art collector.

Meanwhile, the park appears to be readying itself for a series of open days, which are due to kick off on Thursday.

The fundraiser, which has since sold out, is for the local Waioneke School and according to its Facebook page is set to attract people from all around the world including USA and Australia. People from the Netherlands, Germany and France have also made inquiries.