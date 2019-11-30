Fire crews are fighting an out of control burn west of Gore this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said seven volunteer fire crews from Gore, Balfour, Riversdale and Hedgehope have been called to the scene.

The land owner raised the alarm at about 1.45pm after the burn-off jumped the containment line, he said.

Fenz could not confirm the scale of the blaze but the initial burn-off was "reasonably large" beforehand, he said.

Fenz were also called to a burn-off near Kaihiku, between Balclutha and Clinton, just before 11am, he said.

Fire crews were stood down as the burn was under control, he said.