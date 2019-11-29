It's a return trip up Mount Everest, it's also quite insane - but when you make a habit out of over-achiever as much as this lot, you really need a bit of that. They're walking for those who can't, up and down Mount Maunganui 38 times in 38 hours. Thirteen of them will attempt the... challenge, if you think the term does the act justice, all in the name of the CatWalk Spinal Cord Injury Research Trust.

Friend of the podcast Dr Megan de Lambert joins us this week - an incredible woman driving this fearsome project. She also happens to be the only one of the group who lives in Mount Maunganui. Tune in to hear all about the heartwarming motivations behind this undertaking, happening on the 14th and 15th of December.

If you'd like to follow their journey, you can get them on Instagram here and donate to the brilliant cause here.

