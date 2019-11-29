Police have arrested a 17-year-old after attacks on women on walking tracks in Auckland.

The male accused has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to commit sexual violation and assault with intent to injure. He is due to appear in the Youth Court tomorrow.

The charges relate to five alleged incidents between August and November, three of which occurred on Auckland's North Shore and two in West Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill would not rule out further charges.

"We want to thank the public for the information they've provided to Police throughout our investigation.

"We know these incidents have caused significant concern in these communities and our team of detectives have been working hard to hold the alleged offender to account, he said."

The first incident on Auckland's North Shore happened in Murrays Bay on the North Shore on October 10 around 7.45am when a woman who was jogging along a walkway was grabbed from behind.

The woman suffered a number of injuries including a broken collarbone and concussion after she was thrown to the ground.

The second happened on October 24 when another woman was walking around the same area at 10.45am was also assaulted.

A member of the public found her on the ground with injuries including a broken nose.

A third attack took place in Massey's Moire Park on October 26 around 6.30pm, when a woman was attacked and suffered facial injuries and bruising.

The fourth attack occurred while a woman was running between Browns Bay Rd and Beechwood Rd on November 8 at 4.40pm

She was attacked, thrown to the ground and punched multiple times in the head.