New Zealand police have shared a behind the scenes image revealing how a pawfect photo was taken of one of their police dogs.

Police posted an "out of the blue" stunning photo on Facebook of their patrol dog Tane jumping mid-air with a black background and blue dust behind him.

However, beside it they showed how their forensic photographer Senior Constable Karl Bevin captured the incredible photo with the help of Tane's handler, Constable Stu Clarke, in Tamaki Makaurau.

In the behind-the-scenes shot, Clarke is seen holding up a dog toy to entice Tane to jump off a black ramp as blue dust trails behind him. Photo / NZ Police

"There's no computer-generated trickery in this pawsome pic," New Zealand police wrote on their page.

"The puff of blue was inspired by the colourful powders used in Holi festivals.

"Tane was happy to help, leaping off a ramp towards his toy held just out of reach by handler Stu."

Out of the blue in time for you is police patrol dog Tane (6) who loves working with handler Constable Stu Clarke in... Posted by New Zealand Police on Thursday, 28 November 2019

Police shared the photo to promote the 2020 Police Dog Trust Calendar, which features more stunning photos of dogs taken by Bevin and other photography colleagues from around New Zealand

The Police Dog Charitable Trust was established in 2005 with funds from the estate of the late Shirley Ellwood.

Funds raised from calendar sales are used to buy "added extras" such as therapy balls and play equipment for police pups and dogs, and furthering research and study opportunities.

The calendar is on sale now for $20.