A 17-year-old girl has been identified as the person killed in a fiery crash in Christchurch that has left another person in a critical condition.

Friends and family members of Tayla Alexander have paid tribute to a young woman who is being described by many as a beautiful and caring teen, who lived in Ashburton.

"I'm gonna miss you, Taytay. Although we can't make anymore memories together, know that I'll cherish the ones I do have forever," one friend wrote on Facebook.

Another said: "Rest in peace, Tayla. We will never forget you. You were a beautiful girl taken too young."

Emergency services were called to Summit Rd, on the Port Hills, about 11pm on Wednesday after reports of a car crash.

It is understood there were at least three other people in the car. One suffered critical injuries in the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.

Tayla Alexander, 17, died when the car she was in crashed on Summit Rd, on Christchurch's Port Hills, late on Wednesday night. Photo / Kevin Clark

One of Tayla's friends, who did not want to be named, told Stuff she was one of the most "caring and loveliest girls'' she knew.

"She put her heart on her sleeve. She was a beautiful girl and she's going to be terribly missed.''

A witness, Kevin Clark, told the Herald the car had gone off the road and had caught fire when he arrived shortly afterwards.

"People were trying to get the fire out with whatever water they could find.

"There was a group of people looking for a knife so they could help someone trapped in the car," he said.

"I had a craft knife in the back of the car. I quickly grabbed it and handed it over."

WARNING AFTER FAKE FUNERAL FUND PAGE SET UP:

Meanwhile, family members of the dead teen are also having to deal with a fake fundraising page that has been set up to supposedly help pay for her funeral.

Relatives are telling people to "be aware" of the page - which has been set up as the "Tayla Alexander Funeral Fund" on a website called Go Get Funding.

The page also includes a photo of the teenager smiling softly to the camera.