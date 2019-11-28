Some welcome relief is on the way after another day of scorching temperatures across parts of the country.
Eastern and central regions baked for the second day straight on Thursday with Christchurch and Tīmaru topping the charts on 31C.
It comes amid a warm spell that saw Wairoa in Hawke's Bay reach 33.4C yesterday - the second hottest November day there on record.
Auckland saw a high of 23C with some humid conditions.
MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts said temperatures would dip a little tomorrow, with isolated showers in the North Island potentially becoming thundery.
Behind the warm temperatures was a moist northwest flow coming from across the Tasman Sea, that would ease tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure spread across the country.
On Saturday the North Island would see morning cloud before becoming fine, but with isolated afternoon and evening showers inland.
In the South Island, some morning cloud would persist in the east, otherwise fine.
However, cloud and showers would increase in the west later.
By Saturday afternoon and into Sunday another northwest flow would arrive, bringing with it another round of hot temperatures - particularly in eastern and central parts of the country.
There would be a few showers in the north and western parts of the country.
Coutts said along with the hot weather, smoke was also crossing the Tasman Sea from Australia.
The haze people can see out their window is due to northwest winds bringing the smoke and dust across the Tasman, making for some spectacular sunrises and sunsets.