A mysterious grey sludge has been spotted stretching down a number of roads in Point Chevalier.

The suburb's Meola Rd, Jervois Rd, West End Rd, Pt Chevalier Road and Great North Rd have all been caked with the substance.

The culprit appears to be a rogue sucker that "dropped its load" along the many streets, Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said.

Concrete slurry has splattered the streets of Pt Chevalier. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

But the driver of the offending vehicle is proving to be hard to find.

"We have a CCTV shot of the vehicle we believe caused the problem, but the photo quality is not that good, so we can't clearly identify the vehicle from the registration number," Hannan said.

"Without a clear ID of the possible offender we would struggle to recover any of the clean-up costs incurred.

Hannan said the general policy is, if AT can identify the individual or vehicle involved, it will seek recovery of the clean-up costs.

He said AT would love to hear any details about the offending vehicle.

