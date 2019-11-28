An Auckland resident's doorbell camera has captured the moment a courier driver threw her package to her front porch.

The North Shore resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Herald that today while at work she received notification of movement down her street which was detected by her doorbell.

When she checked the alert, she was shocked to come across the courier driver's delivery.

Photo / Supplied

In the video, obtained by the Herald, it shows the driver in a Budget rental van pulling in front of the North Shore resident's home before pulling down the window and throwing the package from the driver's seat.

The driver then honks his horn before reversing back up the street.

The woman has since spoken to her husband who was at home and said the package clearly said it was "Delivered by PBT Couriers Ltd".

The Herald has contacted the company for comment.

"I'm not impressed with how careless the delivery is just chucking it at the door like that - he could've damaged the parcel contents and my house," the woman told the Herald.

Luckily, the contents were clothing, but she said it still shouldn't have been handled that way.

"I know they're busy leading up to Christmas but for $8 surely he can hand deliver it and put it somewhere secure."

The resident added that when people ring the doorbell they can speak with the visitor.

They also have smart garage doors, so if someone rings the doorbell they can put the door on "parcel mode" and they can slide it into our garage.

