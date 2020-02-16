The sister of a man tortured and killed by Mongrel Mob members decades ago say it's offensive to see them trying to sell themselves as reformed people taking a stand against violence and abuse.

What Waikato Mongrel Mob president Sonny Fatu and his gang associates did to her brother Keith Adrian Cochrane in 1987 was beyond redemption, said the woman, who did not want to be named.

Fatu and six other men were convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years' jail.

But Fatu said he has served his debt to society, was a "completely different man" to what he was 33 years ago, and that the change he is now seeking is the best expression of his ongoing remorse.

He also said he hoped for a restorative justice process with the Cochrane family.

His response follows simmering tensions in Tauranga - including suspicious fires and tit-for-tat shootings - between the Mongrel Mob and the Mongols, many of them "501s" deported from Australia, which has prompted police to hold peace talks between the gangs.

Five children were inside a residential home linked to the Mongrel Mob that was hit with nearly 100 bullets. Police believe the attack could be retribution by the Mongols for a fire that the Mongrel Mob is thought to have started.

Fatu has been vocal in his attempts to reform the Mongrel Mob over the last two years, including an unusual peace deal with rival gang Black Power and taking a stand against domestic violence, child abuse and addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Last October Detective Sergeant Ray Sunkel, head of the police motorcycle gang unit, said in a conference that the Mongrel Mob was evolving but not at a fast enough pace.

Fatu responds: 'I served my time'

Fatu said the best way to be remorseful was to change gang culture.

"Thirty years ago, I was a completely different man to who I am today. I was immersed in a culture where gang violence was normalised, within an environment of hyper-masculinity.

"How do you find the words to convey how remorseful you are? The best apology for anyone is change, and change I have made, change to myself, fundamental change to gang culture, conduct and ideologies."

He said he was not without faults, and the test was whether he learned from his mistakes.

"I served my time and debt to society, and no sentence that I was given could ever be as harsh as the life sentence I gave myself due to death of someone I once called a friend.

"For the Cochrane family, holding on to these hurts may provide an opportunity I hope for a restorative justice process to address the trauma and hurt they have suffered."

National weighs in

National Party leader Simon Bridges said that Fatu's attempts to reshape the image of the Mongrel Mob was "grandstanding".

"Sonny Fatu has tried to paint himself as a community leader. The reality is, he's a violent convicted criminal.

"His constant grandstanding is causing distress to his victims. The gangs can hire all the spin doctors they want, but it won't change the fact that they are violent drug-dealing thugs."

Bridges is working through the party's proposals, including a special police unit to tackle gangs, and plans to hold a public meeting about gangs on February 27 in his electorate of Tauranga.

Fatu has pushed back on National's law and order discussion document, calling it dog-whistle politics.

But Bridges rejects this.

"This is about dealing with a crisis I predicted and that is getting worse. We do need to crack down on gangs, not simply for any political gain, but like a cancer the problem will continue to grow."