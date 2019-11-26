Police have released CCTV images in the hunt for two brazen thieves after a man had his car stolen in broad daylight while fueling up at a Challenge petrol station in West Auckland.

On November 18 at 9.05am, a man driving a white Nissan Primera entered the Challenge station on Triangle Rd in Massey.

Detective Sergeant Mark Renfree told the Herald that the victim was inside the service station and had left his keys in the ignition when two people walked past.

One returned to the car and got into the driver's seat. The victim ran to the car and tried to stop the offender, but was kicked in the chest, before the vehicle was driven off at speed.

Police have released CCTV images from the day. Photo / NZ Police

Police are now searching for two men in relation to the theft and have released CCTV imagery, appealing for the public's help to catch the thieves.

A Challenge station manager told the Herald at the time: "The guy came inside the shop and left his keys in the ignition. There was another person who was crossing by the station. He saw that there was nobody in the car."

The thief is seen entering the car. Photo / NZ Police

Do you know these men? Photo / NZ Police

"He looked to make sure there was nobody walking back to the car. So he suddenly jumped into the car and turned it on."

Inside the car was a range of painting gear. The number plate is AWJ872.

Police ask anyone that knows the offenders or has further information to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Renfree on 021 191 4316 or mark.renfree@police.govt.nz.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.