A crash is causing delays on the busy Ellerslie-Panmure Highway in Auckland early this morning.

Emergency crews are responding to a collision near Barrack Rd and Lunn Ave which was reported shortly after 6.30am.

​

As a result, motorists are being warned of delays on the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and around the surrounding areas in Mt Wellington.

Auckland Transport sent an alert out at 6.50am telling drivers: "Follow directions of emergency services, expect delays or use alternative route."

A police spokeswoman said three vehicles were involved in the crash and that four people had been injured.

One suffered moderate injuries, while the others had minor injuries, she said.

A number of west-bound lanes were blocked for some time, police said.

