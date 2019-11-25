Seven more children have died from measles in Samoa - the latest cases now including older children aged in their teens.

The death toll is now officially 32 - a huge jump from the 25 deaths reported by authorities in the island nation late yesterday.

Figures released by the Government of Samoa this morning show the latest deaths include two babies aged between 6 to 11 months and two children aged between 1 and 4 years old.

The deadly disease has also taken the lives of three children aged between 10 and 19 years old.

It is the first time the recorded deaths have included older children or teenagers. Only one adult has died during the epidemic - a person aged in their 30s.

Samoa's Ministry of Health said this morning that the total number of measles cases reported in the Pacific nation now stands at 2437.

Yesterday, officials said the numbers of cases reported stood at 2194.

"There were 243 recorded in the last 24 hours," a government statement said.

"There are currently 176 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities."

The total number of measles cases admitted to any hospital in Samoa, to date, is 766.

Of that, 558 people have been discharged, the Government said.

Officials today removed an earlier ban on any child aged under 19 travelling between the two main islands of Upolu and Savaii.