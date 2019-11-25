A man was reported to police for exposing himself to members of the public in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man was reported by Campus Watch at 12.30pm and had been seen at the back of the flats on Leith St on the bank of the river.

The male was described as between 23 to 30 years old and "built like a rugby player," Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The male left the scene before police could speak to him.

If anyone saw anything suspicious, they were advised to contact police.

Yesterday afternoon police also received a calls about a naked man walking along Smails Beach.

A 41-year-old male was spoken to in relation to the incident.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said at this this time of year the reports of people acting lewdly in the St Kilda/St Clair area and the Botanic Gardens increased and warned people to be aware.

"If you can keep eyes on the person involved it will help us to catch them."