Brace yourself New Zealand, we may be just a week away from summer but forecasters are predicting the sunny season is kicking off with some stormy weather instead.

A low is making its way up from Southern Ocean and is due to hit early next week, with the arrival of December.

But just to keep you on your toes, this week is the opposite - as most of the country is currently being wrapped up in what some forecasters are calling a heatwave.

WeatherWatch says temperatures inland and to the east are more than 10C above normal with some parts of the South Island reaching a "heatwave" criteria.

In the Auckland region, temperatures are expected to rise to 26C today - but it's not the hottest part of the country. The Marlborough region is set to reach 28C.

Aucklanders will also be in for some isolated showers throughout the day, and conditions will be much the same tomorrow. The eastern parts of the North Island will be particularly warm tomorrow, with Hastings jumping from a high of 23C today to 31C tomorrow.

Sunny for most parts of #NZ today! Weather will be mostly settled this week, other than a front and a low quickly crossing the country mid-week. Read more: https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR ^CRN pic.twitter.com/Njgcq8ShHp — MetService (@MetService) November 25, 2019

MetService meteorologist Karl Lee said Thursday's temperatures were expected to drop slightly, especially in the western parts of the South Island.

A low will be coming from across the Tasman Sea which will put a halt on the warmer weather but it won't be too dramatic, Lee said.

He said northwesterly winds would be picking up but this was mainly in the South Island.

Another ridge of high pressure then takes hold on Friday and Saturday, bringing a return to settled weather, before another low forms in the Tasman Sea next week, MetService reports.