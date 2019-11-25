A cyclist is critically injured after being struck by a car fleeing police.

Waitemata Acting District Commander Inspector Shanan Gray said a suspicious car was flagged leaving a Massey address "of interest" this evening.

A police pursuit began when the car failed to stop after being signalled to pull over.

The fleeing vehicle struck a cyclist at the intersection on Don Buck Rd and Helena St but did not stop.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances were sent to the crash and one person with critical injuries was taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital.

The fleeing vehicle was found hidden several kilometres from the site of the hit-and-run and the driver was taken into custody by police, Gray said.

A 25-year-old man will appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow morning charged with driving offences and other unrelated charges.

"Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified," Grey said.

Don Buck Rd was closed after the crash but has since been reopened.