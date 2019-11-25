A serious crash has closed all city-bound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash in the northbound lanes after the Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp. A car flipped in the incident at 1.07pm and ended up on its roof.

One car flipped and ended up on its roof in the crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Southern Motorway is now closed northbound between State Highway 20 and East Tamaki Dr.

The crash scene on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Motorists are advised to use SH20 via the Waterview Tunnel to go north, or to detour to East Tamaki Dr for access to SH1 northbound.

Advertisement

UPDATE 1:40PM

The Southern Mwy is NOW CLOSED northbound between SH20 and East Tamaki Dr. Please use SH20 via Waterview Tunnel to go north or detour to East Tamaki Dr for access to SH1 northbound. ^TPhttps://t.co/YROrjBAk0D — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 25, 2019

One southbound lane is also blocked under the Reagan Rd overbridge.



Motorists are urged to avoid the area as there are now delays in both directions.

UPDATE 1:20PM

The right lane SOUTHBOUND under Reagan Rd overbridge is also blocked, with delays occuring in both directions. Closure of northbound lanes may be required. Please avoid this area. ^TPhttps://t.co/YROrjBAk0D — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 25, 2019