A serious crash has closed all city-bound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway.
Two people were seriously injured in the crash in the northbound lanes after the Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp. A car flipped in the incident at 1.07pm and ended up on its roof.
The Southern Motorway is now closed northbound between State Highway 20 and East Tamaki Dr.
Motorists are advised to use SH20 via the Waterview Tunnel to go north, or to detour to East Tamaki Dr for access to SH1 northbound.
One southbound lane is also blocked under the Reagan Rd overbridge.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area as there are now delays in both directions.