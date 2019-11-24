A sex offender serving preventive detention has been granted parole and will be deported to Australia.

Jason Burke was sentenced to preventive detention for abduction, unlawful sexual connection and attempting to do so.

Burke, 47, previously renounced his New Zealand citizenship but had Australian citizenship.

When the Parole Board last saw him in April he had completed the Adult Sex Offender Treatment Programme, the Drug Treatment Programme and one-on-one counselling.

"As far as the current situation is concerned, we are satisfied that Mr Burke is no longer an undue risk and may be released on parole," Parole Board chairman Sir Ron Young

said.

"He has completed an updated safety plan as we required him to do from last time.

"He has had two reintegration hui with his support people in Australia.

"We did make inquiries as to whether or not there was any reciprocity with parole conditions in Australia but regretfully there is not."

However, he had support from a prison chaplain and also from a private psychologist in Australia.

Burke also claimed he would seek support from the Salvation Army and Alcoholics Anonymous.

He will be released on November 27 on the following special conditions:

• That he is released into the custody of the New Zealand Immigration authorities, or to the New Zealand Police, for deportation from New Zealand.

• Not to return to New Zealand.