Police are on the lookout for a man who exposed himself at the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market in Hastings on Sunday.

The middle-aged man was escorted off the showgrounds by farmers' market staff after the incident about 11.50am.

A police spokeswoman said they subsequently received a report of a man exposing himself to someone at the Kenilworth Rd market about 11.55am.

By 12.30pm, no one had been located or arrested in relation to the matter.