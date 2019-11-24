John Key: "The opportunity to unlock the full potential of a world-class city"

Helen Clark: "A win/win for Northland and for Auckland"

Sir John Key and Helen Clark have joined forces. In a move designed to put pressure on the Government, the National-led Opposition and Auckland Council, the former prime ministers from different sides of the political divide have combined to promote the idea the Auckland port should be moved to Northland.

The campaign follows the announcement this month that the Government's working group on the future of the ports and freight in the upper North Island has submitted its third and final report. It calls the Auckland port operations unsustainable and says they should be moved to Northport, at Marsden Point

