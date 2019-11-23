The Armed Offenders Squad is responding to an incident at a property in Tauranga where police have been attending for close to 12 hours.

Police were called to the address on Oriana Crescent in Bellevue just before 12.30am following a "report of concern".

Cordon are in place around the property and the Police Negotiation Team is also in attendance, police said.

There was no risk to the wider public. Further information would be released when available, police said.

An ambulance is also at the scene.