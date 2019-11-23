A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a garage fire in Taradale.

Emergency services were called to the garage in King St just after 2.30pm on Saturday.

St John Ambulance officers helped the critically injured man to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, where he remained on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Police at the scene in Taradale. Photo / Paul Taylor

The fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived, Fire and Emergency central shift leader David Meikle said.

Two fire appliances from Napier and one from Taradale attended, he said.