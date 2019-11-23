One Powerball ticket is now worth $18,200,000 after tonight's Lotto Draw.

The ticket was one of 5 to share first division's million dollars, but unlike the other four it also had the lucky Powerball number 5 for the $18 million jackpot.

The winning Powerball ticket was bought fromt Gulf Harbour Four Square in Whangaparaoa.

The other First Division $200,000 were bought from Paper Plus Taupo, Pak N Save Kilbirnie in Wellington, Pak N Save Riccarton in Christchurch, and on MyLotto by a player from Auckland.

Strike 4 wasn't won tonight, and jackpots to Wednesday night.