A woman has been taken to hospital after bring shot in the leg at a Christchurch house this afternoon.

Police were called to the property in Spreydon at 3.10pm after receiving a report from someone in the area who heard what sounded like a gunshot.

"The victim had already been taken to hospital when emergency services arrived," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are speaking to the victim and people at the property to establish exactly what has taken place."

Police officers armed with rifles and one with a riot shield, a dog unit and an armed response team could be seen outside the Strickland Road property.

Part of the street has also been cordoned off.