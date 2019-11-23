A person has been critically injured in a garage fire in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the garage in King St, Taradale, just after 2.30pm.

St John Ambulance officers were still on the scene helping the injured person, who will be taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

The fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived, Fire and Emergency central shift leader David Meikle said.

It was now out.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two fire appliances from Napier and one from Taradale attended, he said.

