Seven people have been injured, four seriously, in a single-vehicle crash in Northland, police say.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 near the Piano Hill intersection south of Hikurangi, 13km north of Whāngārei, about 1.20pm.

"Initial indications are that a number of people have sustained injuries, with four reported to be in a serious condition and three in a moderate condition."

The Serious Crash Unit was attending, a police spokeswoman said.

SH1 would be closed at Jordan Valley Rd to the north, and Apotu Rd to the south, with diversions in place, she said.

Motorists should expect delays.