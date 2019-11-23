Thank heavens the trial of Grace Millane's murderer is over.

I haven't read the daily reports of the trial as it felt too prurient reading the forensic details of a young woman's personal life but working on NewsTalk ZB you couldn't help but hear some of the details.

Nobody's life should be exposed like that. But when someone takes your life, they also take away your right to privacy. The murderer chose not to take the stand in court. Grace didn't have that privilege. Her words, her texts, her messages, her history were all laid bare in an Auckland court

