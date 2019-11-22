In a heartbreaking statement following the verdict on the case of their daughter's murder, Grace Millane's parents called her their "sunshine".

"Grace was a beautiful, talented, loving daughter. Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever," her father, David Millane, said, through tears, outside court in Auckland yesterday.

"She did not deserve to be murdered in such a barbaric way on her OE year."

In a final act of love and solidarity, social media users around the world have started a movement, sharing photos of sunshines to honour Grace's memory.

Advertisement

Several tweets with images of sunrises and sunsets have been shared over the last few hours in honour of the British backpacker.

#ForGraceWithLove ? With NZ sunset, sunrise pic, because her parents said she was their sunshine. pic.twitter.com/wHla9DUYy8 — Miss C (@CearaArmstrong) November 22, 2019

#ForGraceWithLove Your precious daughter should have been treasured, protected, cared for. She mattered. We share your grief and anger. pic.twitter.com/wsiKgWVjIp — Jane #Aroha (@JaneHretraining) November 22, 2019

Grace Millane's killer was yesterday found guilty of her murder.

The jury reached the unanimous verdict in less than six hours.

READ MORE:

• Who is Grace Millane's murderer? Unravelling labyrinth of lies and a fatal Tinder date

• Grace Millane verdict: Guilty of murder, justice for her family

• Grace Millane murder trial: Jury returns guilty verdict and brings justice to backpacker's family

• Grace Millane murder trial: The key people and what to expect

The murderer, 27, looked distraught. He can not be named for legal reasons. He is due to be sentenced on February 21.