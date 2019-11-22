A "brutal attack" in which a doctor was allegedly punched in the face and nurses were shoved to the ground had a mother and her sick son fearing for their lives.

The mum, who did not want to be named, told the Herald about the terrifying incident at the White Cross medical clinic in West Auckland early today.

Police confirmed they were called to an incident on Lincoln Rd in West Auckland about 3.40am.

The witness, her voice still shaking, said a group of gang members burst through the doors of the clinic and started attacking staff and intimating patients.

Advertisement

"I have never seen anything like it. I was honestly so scared for my life."

READ MORE:

• Security guard and four nurses injured in attack at Waikato Hospital

• Nurse attacked outside Middlemore Hospital speaks out: 'It has really disrupted our lives'

• Patient charged with assaulting Waikato Hospital nurse

• Hutt Hospital nurse recounts 'traumatising' attack in emergency department

She said her son was sick and she'd been waiting patiently with him for nearly two hours when the group turned up.

"A doctor was assaulted, he was punched in the face, nurses were pushed to the ground, even the security guard was attacked.

"They came out of nowhere, started yelling and saying their friend had been assaulted and bowled their way straight down to the department rooms."

The mum said there were kids crying and the clinic was forced to close after the incident as staff had been hurt and were in shock.

"It was ugly scenes, like, so brutal."

A 22-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault and wilful damage, police said. She will appear in Waitākere District Court on Friday, November 29.