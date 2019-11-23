Something's changed in the PM's media strategy.

Suddenly, Jacinda Ardern is more available. She's traveling to radio studios for face-to-face weekly interviews, she's available for interviews at times of the day previously completely off-limits, and she's started phoning political editors for weekend catch ups again.

It could just be that there's now more free time in the PM's schedule. Or, it could be that Labour has realised Ardern needs a better relationship with the media if she wants to win the next election.

