A local government expert says Napier City Council has limited legal grounds to withhold the entire review into its Facebook trawl of four "renegade" councillors on social media.

The council has told Hawke's Bay Today the review is now complete and the report has been given to councillors.

A council spokesperson said it would decide whether to release the report and cost of the review next week.

Associate Professor at Victoria University faculty of law, Dean Knight, said he would be surprised if there are grounds for withholding the entire report and cost of the review, although there may be

