A surge in gun violence across Auckland has seen nearly 150 gunshot victims admitted to hospital for serious injuries in just four years.

The figures have been described as "staggering" by Manukau councillor Alf Filipaina, and an alarming indication of how many guns are now circulating in the community.

He called on Aucklanders to stand up and take action to prevent further violence.

"Help us get these guns off the street."

Simmering gang tensions and illicit drugs are responsible for much of the bloodshed, with more than a dozen shootings rocking South Auckland communities in the past 18 months alone.

With gun violence continuing to rise, police are pleading for the public to take a stand.

The recent gun violence has left at least four people dead and many more critically injured, sparking calls for a crackdown on organised crime - and a plea from police for the public to take a stand against illegal activity.

Figures released to the Herald under the Official Information Act by the city's three district health boards show 147 people have been treated for gunshot wounds since 2016. Their treatment cost taxpayers more than $2.6 million.

One of Auckland's highest-profile shooting victims was Killer Beez gang president Josh Masters, who was gunned down at a Mt Wellington Harley Davidson store in April. Masters was admitted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. A 39-year-old man was charged with attempted murder.

Killer Beez president Joshua James Masters was gunned down in April at a Mt Wellington motorcycle shop.

There have been eight shootings this year alone in South Auckland, which have left four people dead and five others critically injured. They included Joseph Siaosi, 23, who died on the lawn in front of his Otara family home after being shot as he walked away from a confrontation.

Joseph Siaosi was shot dead as he walked away from a confrontation on Piako St in Otara in May.

The frightening sequence of violence has rocked the community, sparking calls for police to crack down on gangs. In May Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said most of the shooting were gang and drug-related.

Filipaina, a former police officer, said the level of violence was among the worst he had seen in 60 years.

He was shocked by the hospitalisation figures and planned to raise the issue with the Auckland police district commander, senior police staff and Goff.

South Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina has called for calm to prevent an escalation of gun violence.

"Those stats are staggering. This gives an indication of the weapons, the guns, that are in our community and being used.

"This gives our community the hard facts because you can't hide from them. It's reality. This is what's happening."

Filipaina said the level of violence demonstrated why new rapid response armed police teams were vital to community safety. The teams are being trialled in Canterbury, Waikato and South Auckland.

It also comes amid an overhaul of New Zealand gun laws in response to the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks, in which 51 people were shot dead.

Counties Manukau Police CIB Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua acknowledged the alarming spate of serious firearm incidents.

Guns handed over by the public at a police gun buyback event in July.

Arrests had been made in each of the homicide cases and firearms recovered. Police had also arrested suspects for other non-fatal shootings and recovered more guns.

"We acknowledge these incidents may be concerning for our community, but we reiterate that there has been a substantial amount of investigative work on Police's behalf into these matters.

"Police have found a number of cases allegedly involved an element of organised crime.

"While police do our part, we cannot tackle the issue of organised crime, firearms and violence alone."

Va'aelua urged the public to speak up, take a stand and report illegal activity.

147 people treated for gunshot wounds since 2016

Counties Manukau DHB has seen the lion's share of victims, the DHBs' gun injury figures reveal.

Since 2016, Middlemore Hospital has treated 79 patients with firearms injuries – 44 of them since January last year.

Legs and feet were the most commonly wounded body part (25 patients), followed by head, neck, shoulder and face (20), hands (12), arms (9) abdominal (6), chest (4) and back (3).

The total cost of treating shooting victims at Middlemore has jumped significantly.

Of the $1.33m incurred since 2016, more than $1m was since the start of last year – most of it in the last 11 months.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious incident on Billington Ave in Otara in August.

Meanwhile, Auckland DHB has treated 61 firearms victims since 2016, costing $1.3m – nearly all of that in the last two years.

Victims suffered injuries to their eyes, thigh, testicles, chest, abdomen, arm, ear and face, with an average treatment cost of $24,000 per patient.

Waitemata DHB treated just eight firearms victims during the same period at Waitakere and North Shore hospitals.

Counties Manukau DHB chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa told the Herald the South Auckland figures included shooting injuries from "assault" as well as "accidental" and "self-harm".

The DHB did not collect information on the types of firearms used, or the level of clinical severity.

However 13 of the 79 victims were admitted for more than five days – seven of them during 2019.

"ED specialists are trained to deal with all types of trauma, irrespective of cause. These cases are often managed in similar ways to other injuries causing damage to organs/tissue."

Treatment costs varied depending on the injury location and severity, and required treatment.

Apa said the DHB worked with other agencies across South Auckland to promote healthy families and communities. She was not aware of any specific DHB-led initiatives dealing with gun violence.

A trail of gun violence crime:

• August 9: A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Billington Ave in Ōtara. The South Auckland property was described by neighbours as being occupied by gang members.

• July 26: A teenager was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a shooting on Featherston Cres, in Ōtara. A 34-year-old man was charged with wounding.

• July 6: A woman was shot at a property on Dawson Rd, Clover Park in South Auckland. Two young men, aged 17 and 20, were charged with wounding.

• May 25: Samiuela Anania Tupou was fatally shot at Seaside Park in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu.Two men charged with murdering the 21-year-old have pleaded not guilty.

• May 17: Joseph Siaosi was fatally shot by an occupant of a car as he walked away from a confrontation in South Auckland. The 23-year-old died on the front lawn of the family home in Piako St, Ōtara. Two people have been charged in connection with the death.

• April 26: Killer Beez gang president Josh Masters was shot at a Harley Davidson store in the East Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington. Masters was hospitalised in a critical condition. A 39-year-old man was charged with attempted murder.

• April 20: Father-of-five Siaosi Tulua, 39, was fatally shot at his home on Darnell Cres, in Clover Park. A 22-year-old has been charged with his murder.

• March 13: Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot on Vine St in Māngere just before 1am. A 20-year-old male has pleaded not guilty to murder