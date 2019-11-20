A Dunedin doctor accused of murder allegedly offered two teenage girls $400 to have sex with him, a court has heard.

The woman, whose name is suppressed because she was under 18 at the time, told the High Court at Dunedin today that she declined Venod Skantha's offer.

The witness told the court it came on the back of the 32-year-old defendant trying to get her to make the same request of a school friend of hers.

She also refused to do that.

Advertisement

Skantha is on trial for the murder of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush, who was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of her Corstorphine home on February 3 last year.

The Crown says just minutes before the victim's death she had threatened to go to authorities with allegations of sexual impropriety against the defendant, that he offered young girls money for sex and supplied alcohol to minors.

A witness told the jury this afternoon she had been at a party with her boyfriend at Skantha's home in June 2017.

The next day, they were speaking about one of her schoolmates when the defendant allegedly chipped in.

"Vinny asked would she have sex with him for $400," she said.

"He asked me to ask her and I said that I wouldn't."

Amber-Rose Rush was fatally stabbed in her bed.

The witness said Skantha repeated the offer about 10 times and she believed it was legitimate.

"You didn't think he was just being a drunken idiot?" defence counsel Jonathan Eaton QC asked.

Advertisement

"No," she said.

A week later, the teenager said, she got a phone call from the defendant.

First he asked her to dinner, then asked her to pass on the message to her friend then finally asked her if she would have sex with him for $400.

She refused all three requests.

Under cross-examination, the witness was adamant Skantha did not sound drunk at the time.

READ MORE:

• Amber-Rose Rush told friend Venod Skantha molested her, court hears

• Dunedin doctor murder trial: Accused Venod Skantha killed teen Amber-Rose Rush to protect his career: Crown

• Dunedin doctor murder trial: Teen told police Venod Skantha admitted killing Amber-Rose Rush

• Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha on trial for murder of Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush

Yesterday, a woman whose name is also suppressed told the court how she met the defendant in 2017 and spent a night socialising with him and friends.

After returning from town, the witness said she went to sleep in Skantha's bed after he assured her he would sleep on the couch.

She said she woke up to find a woman on one side of her stroking her shoulder and Skantha pawing at her breast and genitals.

The defendant, she said, asked her if she wanted a threesome.

She kicked out at him and went to sleep on the couch.

The next day, when she was getting a drink from the kitchen, Skantha allegedly approached.

''He said if I told anyone, he would kill me,'' she said.

''I was just scared.''

In cross-examination, the witness confirmed it had only been three weeks ago that she had added the allegation of the threat to her original statement about being groped.

"I was too afraid to mention it," she said. "I thought he was going to do it."

She also told Mr Eaton that after the threat, she accompanied Skantha to the supermarket to buy breakfast for everyone at the house.

On the way there, she allegedly confronted him about the previous evening's events.

Mr Eaton suggested that made no sense if the woman was so scared of the defendant.

"Is it possible you got yourself a little bit boozed and a little bit out of your depth . . . and you got a fright, that's all that happened," the lawyer asked.

"All that stuff happened . . . I wouldn't make something up like that," the witness replied.

The court also heard yesterday from a witness who said Amber-Rose had complained to her about being molested by the doctor in January 2018 – a month before her death.

"She said that she thought she may have been drugged as she woke up with Vinny's hand down her pants and her top and bra was removed," Lyndze Parrett said.

The woman said she later raised it with Skantha and he could not remember such an incident.

The trial continues.