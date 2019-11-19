Parts of the South Island's east coast are being battered by hail the size of golf balls and torrential downpours as a front moves north.

WeatherWatch NZ has reported "dramatic downpours" passing over Timaru and Oamaru, with one downpour blanketing Timaru in thick and heavy hail.

There had been confirmed reports of broken windows and roofing from the large hailstorm.

Big hail outside my office in Timaru. pic.twitter.com/8i4g8PaBNw — Andrew Falloon MP (@andrewfalloon) November 19, 2019

Timaru local Ray Bailey said he'd never seen hail this big - and it was causing damage.

He said the spouting on his house looks like it had been hit by bullets.

An egg tray shows the scale of some of the hailstones. Photo / Luke McGoldrick

He said the sky turned black - leaving him wondering where the tornado was, but couldn't see one.

There could be more tornadoes and golf ball-sized hail for the South Island's East Coast.

"The downpours may contain, thunder as well but should ease this afternoon," WeatherWatch NZ said.

Large hailstones that fell in Timaru. Photo / Ange Linton

"Already the downpour that produced the hailstorm has tracked east out to sea."

Timaru right now after hailstorm @MetService @WeatherWatchNZ hail stones the size of golf balls. pic.twitter.com/ZpO5OItjM0 — Brad Dennison (@kiwisurfa) November 19, 2019

MetService had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area from midday to about 1.15pm.

These thunderstorms were expected to be accompanied by large hail that could cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous.

The system was moving to the northeast, and a severe thunderstorm watch remained in force for Christchurch, Canterbury Plain and High Country, and North and Central Otago.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in force for parts of the South Island, with massive hailstones raining down. Photo / Roselyn Fauth

Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier said the conditions were similar to those that caused Monday's tornado in Christchurch.

He said the hot sun was causing rising columns of air - which form serious thunderstorms.