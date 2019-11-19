Parts of the South Island's east coast are being battered by hail the size of golf balls and torrential downpours as a front moves north.
WeatherWatch NZ has reported "dramatic downpours" passing over Timaru and Oamaru, with one downpour blanketing Timaru in thick and heavy hail.
There had been confirmed reports of broken windows and roofing from the large hailstorm.
Timaru local Ray Bailey said he'd never seen hail this big - and it was causing damage.
He said the spouting on his house looks like it had been hit by bullets.
He said the sky turned black - leaving him wondering where the tornado was, but couldn't see one.
There could be more tornadoes and golf ball-sized hail for the South Island's East Coast.
"The downpours may contain, thunder as well but should ease this afternoon," WeatherWatch NZ said.
"Already the downpour that produced the hailstorm has tracked east out to sea."
MetService had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area from midday to about 1.15pm.
These thunderstorms were expected to be accompanied by large hail that could cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous.
The system was moving to the northeast, and a severe thunderstorm watch remained in force for Christchurch, Canterbury Plain and High Country, and North and Central Otago.
Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier said the conditions were similar to those that caused Monday's tornado in Christchurch.
He said the hot sun was causing rising columns of air - which form serious thunderstorms.