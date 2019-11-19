by RNZ

Half of New Zealand's electoral boundaries are expected to change, and a new electorate is proposed for South Auckland.

The Representation Commission released its report on the proposed boundaries and names of electorates for the next two elections today.

It suggested the number of electorates increase by one to 72 because of population growth.

Changes are proposed to 35 of the 71 current electorates, with the biggest moves in Auckland, Christchurch, Otago and Southland.

In the country's biggest city, a new electorate is being proposed, to sit between Papakura and Manurewa, called Flat Bush.

Down south, boundary changes are slated for Selwyn because rapid of population growth.

The number of Māori electorates remains at seven, however adjustments are proposed for Tamaki Makaurau to cover a bigger area around Te Atatu South.

Meanwhile, a minor change is proposed between Ikaroa-Rāwhiti and Te Tai Tonga in Naenae.

Name changes are being proposed as well.

That includes changing Rodney to Whangaparaoa, Hunua to Port Waikato, Rimutaka to Remutaka and Port Hills to Banks Peninsula.

The public will get their change to have a say over the coming months, along with public hearings, before boundaries are finalised in April.