The University of Auckland has just wrapped up For All Our Futures - the biggest philanthropic campaign in New Zealand history - raising more than $380m directly toward new research. In the first of a two-part series, science reporter Jamie Morton looks at three critical questions some of these supported studies will ask about early life.

It's money in the bank, as far as Professor Wayne Cutfield is concerned.

"In terms of the potential benefits, you really can look at it like a return on an investment," he says.

"If you have a superannuation policy and put money in early,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Can we prevent pre-term birth?

Can we find the roots of disease?

Can digital innovation boost learning?

Campaign a success

By the numbers