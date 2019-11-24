Mould is lurking as a silent killer in more than one-third of all New Zealand homes despite the introduction of housing reforms to improve the health of our houses.

Statistics NZ's latest wellbeing survey found 41.5 per cent of Wellingtonians reported mould in their homes, while 34.9 per cent of Aucklanders reported mould.

Across the country, about 16 per cent of Kiwis reported seeing mould bigger than an A4 sized paper in their homes – the effects of which can be devastating.

On average, Kiwis make about 28,000 visits to the hospital each year as a result of living in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.